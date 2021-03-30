Offshoring, Onshoring, Nearshoring: So Many Shores, So Little Time

The growing remote work culture has business leaders looking for the best talent not only in their locality but across continents. The rise of the open talent economy, remote work, and globalization has leveled the playing field: now you must decide which outsourcing option is right for you.

What is onshoring?

We begin right at home. Onshoring is when an organization outsources services and functions from within its own country. Outsourced associates share similar experiences with your consumers and are aware of local customs and issues. Meanwhile, data privacy, security, and sensitive information are more easily monitored and retained in a home country.

Onshoring pitfalls are that operating within the company’s home nation will likely be the most expensive option, and labor pools are limited. It may be difficult to find enough employees with the right skills or to quickly scale, such as during surge-related events.

What is offshoring?

Now we look to the horizon. Offshoring is outsourcing work to overseas countries to access a lower-cost labor market while retaining, and often increasing, the quality of skills. It’s also an opportunity for an organization to establish a business presence in a foreign country. Offshoring serves the dual purpose of reducing costs and tapping into a wider talent pool. For example, many companies offshore customer service operations to third-party associates in other nations.

What is nearshoring?

Sometimes help is right next door. Nearshoring operations is when an organization recruits employees from neighboring countries to complete services. This type of outsourcing combines the best of both worlds, linking together cultural similarities with the hiring country while maintaining the cost efficiencies that aren’t found at home.

Simply put, the cost of business is lower but you are retaining the sense of familiarity that helps deliver empathy and connections to everyday conversations. It’s a great way to dip your toes into outsourcing and assign niche services to specialized groups found elsewhere.

Look for the right outsourcing partner

Whichever outsourcing option you select, working with the right partner is critical. Look for a partner that aligns with your company culture, social values, and collaborative process. For example, when working with a new client, TTEC focuses on understanding the company’s culture, social values, and mission to ensure a seamless integration that drives ongoing success.

Explore a world of opportunity

Choosing the right outsourcing solution doesn’t have to be difficult. It’s important to remember that you are never limited to only one of the three options above. Different operations work best in different environments, the ability to mix and match gives organizations the opportunity to be nimble and flexible with how they deliver amazing customer experiences.

