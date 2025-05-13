AI insights redefine QA and boost CSAT

Traditional quality assurance (QA) tools have always had limitations. They typically capture less than 3% of interactions, which means there’s no way they can’t deliver a complete picture of customer sentiment, satisfaction, or what’s really happening in the contact center.

As consumer expectations rise, crafting a customer experience (CX) strategy around such a small sample size no longer makes sense. That’s where the dynamic duo of AI-powered insights and quality experts can help.

Suzi Sumango, executive director of quality insights and analytics at TTEC, and Gayathri Krishnamurthy, head of product marketing at Level AI, discussed the benefits of an AI-driven, expert-led CX strategy in the webinar, “AI masterclass: Moving the CSAT needle with CX insights.”

Analyze 100% of interactions with AI

Historically, brands have only gotten a small window into customer sentiment and CSAT. Standard QA tools analyze a very small share of interactions and rely on customers opting in to take surveys. This, Sumango said, produces skewed data; customers who choose to participate in surveys often are very happy following an interaction or very unhappy, so the results represent extremes.

With AI-powered tools like Level AI’s technology, brands get a complete picture of what’s happening in the contact center, during every interaction and across every channel. Conversational AI can listen to every interaction and provide data and analysis in nearly real-time (not the week or two lag time survey results typically take), Sumango said.

“In an AI world, you’re able to bring 100% of the conversations (into the fold),” said Krishnamurthy. Level AI’s “magic” is that it automatically mines conversations to pinpoint customer sentiment, she added. The result? Brands no longer have to guess how customers feel; they can know with certainty and adjust their CX accordingly.

What used to be a time-consuming and manual process of combing through interactions, mining data, and identifying trends and patterns, can now happen nearly instantly, she said.

Against this backdrop, contact centers are evolving into smart centers. They’re armed with insights and information that can reveal what delights customers, what frustrates them, potential obstacles, and best practices that should be replicated. AI can go beyond identifying what’s happening during interactions to uncover why things are happening.

“AI is really taking us to an unforeseen level,” Krishnamurthy said.

Experts elevate insights even further

AI-enhanced insights have tremendous potential to elevate CSAT and revolutionize CX, but only if brands have people who know how to put them into action, Krishnamurthy said.

Technology alone isn’t enough, Sumango agreed. Quality experts are a critical second layer, since they can transform insights into strategic next steps. By putting insights into context and taking other aspects, like a brand’s customer journey or culture, into account they ensure insights inform business decisions, associate training and coaching, and overall CX strategy.

TTEC Insights, our award-winning solution that blends Level AI’s technology with TTEC’s quality experts, has helped brands across various industries reduce handle time, improve first contact resolution, and elevate CSAT.

Insights that used to take quality experts months to mine are now served up within minutes via Level AI’s tools. As a result, experts can put those insights into action much more quickly.

“When we work together, it’s the art of the possible for all our clients,” Sumango said.

To hear the full conversation, check out our on-demand webinar, “AI masterclass: Moving the CSAT needle with CX insights.”