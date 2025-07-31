All the feels

When I first began working with contact center professionals over a decade ago, I received some great advice I still use. Whenever I call customer service, I remember the name of the associate when they introduce themselves so I can call them by name during our interaction.

Associates appreciate it because it shows that I see them as a person and not a faceless voice on the other end of the line. It also personalizes the conversation and makes it less scripted and robotic. Ultimately, I hope it makes the call a little smoother and gives associates more confidence because they are being seen.

It’s a very small gesture, but it goes a long way. Just like empathy from associates helps customers feel seen and appreciated. It’s a two-way street.

When a call goes well, I always thank the associate by name at the end of the interaction so they know I appreciate their help. Because while it’s important to build rapport, what I really want is my question answered or my problem resolved.

And I’m not alone. TTEC recently conducted a LinkedIn poll about customers’ top priorities when they interact with customer service. Of the 548 responses:

44% want quick issue resolution

want quick issue resolution 33% want to feel valued

want to feel valued 17% want to feel understood

want to feel understood 6% do not want to repeat themselves

So while empathy and understanding are important, action comes first. Empathetic responses and apologies prolong resolution times, which can frustrate customers and do more harm than good if they just want a quick fix.

Our Customer Strategist Journal cover story dives into this notion in more detail, illustrating how the amount of empathy and effort you put into customer interactions is dependent on the types of calls and the expectations of different customers. There is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to empathy. Also, advances in AI and customer analysis can help right-size the empathy equation for individual customers at scale.

It’s just one article in an issue that focuses on how to meet or exceed customer expectations without breaking the bank.

Enjoy the issue!