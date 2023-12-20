Warm holiday wishes with our World Peace Quilt

This year, in the spirit of peace, unity, and the joy of giving, we are excited to share with you the results of a global creative effort. 1to1 Media and TTEC employees from around the world have come together to create our World Peace Quilt — a symbol of our collective commitment to fostering harmony in our interconnected world.

Created by employee prompts and generated by AI, the quilt beautifully represents our shared values and aspirations for 2024 and beyond. Please take a moment to explore the diverse perspectives and sentiments expressed by our collaborative spirit and imagination.

May the holiday season bring you joy, peace, and the warmth of cherished moments with your loved ones.