1to1 Media and ECXO announce CX partnership

We’re thrilled to announce our new thought leadership partnership with the European Customer Experience Organization (ECXO), a leading CX business network that empowers leaders, people, and organizations in Europe and around the world to collaborate, discuss, generate brand awareness, learn, and grow.

Join us as we continue to explore exciting developments in customer experience, innovation, employee experience (EX), design, adoption, and more—all related to digital media and customer engagement!

As part of the partnership, we will be sharing content from ECXO members, as well as participating and promoting events to drive awareness and education about what’s new and what’s next in the world of customer experience globally.