Data, AI emerge as hot topics at CCW Austin

In today’s hypercompetitive market, actionable customer insight is extremely valuable currency. That’s one of the takeaways from Google Chief Strategist Neil Hoyne’s mainstage presentation at last week’s Customer Contact Week (CCW) Austin event.

Hoyne’s keynote emphasized the pivotal role of data in reshaping strategic perspectives for customer contact executives, underscoring the importance of data-driven decision-making in today’s competitive landscape. “Ninety-nine percent of companies I work with celebrate the people that win… the best-in-class recognize people before tests are ever run,” Hoyne said to the audience of customer executives. “You want to recognize people for the ambitious, audacious ideas backed by data and have alignment in your organization that will transform its path.”

Customer Contact Week (CCW) Austin, an event series dedicated to elevating professionals within the customer service industry, successfully concluded on January 25th in Austin, Texas. The event centered its focus on the transformative role of artificial intelligence (AI) in shaping the customer experience (CX) landscape. CCW Austin delivered an immersive experience for attendees that covered the evolving intersection of AI, customer engagement, and leadership empowerment.

One of the event’s highlights was the CCWomen Summit, spearheaded by Sandy Ko, founder & principal of CCWomen. The summit brought together distinguished female executives from various sectors to deliberate on the opportunities and challenges within the customer service domain. Esteemed leaders such as Natalie Beckermen, CEO of COG, and Kacey Felila Tolua, senior director of global technology for Marriott, led insightful discussions on leadership and empowerment, fostering a platform for collaborative learning and inspiration.

Moreover, CCW Austin offered an opportunity for guests to enhance their expertise through the CCW Executive Certificate Series, particularly the “CCW Fundamentals of AI for Customer Contact Leaders” program led by renowned expert Dr. Mohamed Zaki from the University of Cambridge. This program equipped attendees with the knowledge and skills to craft AI-driven strategies that enhance customer journeys and drive value creation, reflecting the event’s commitment to advancing industry excellence through continuous learning and innovation.

Up next is CCW Las Vegas, which returns to Caesars Forum in Las Vegas on June 3-6, 2024. Celebrating over two decades on the strip, CCW Las Vegas connects industry professionals, thought leaders, and solution providers to explore the latest trends, innovations, and best practices in customer contact.