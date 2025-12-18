Customer Strategist Journal wrapped: CX’s hot topics of 2025

With 2026 quickly approaching, we at the Customer Strategist Journal are reflecting on the past year.

Every month, we showed up in CX leaders’ inboxes with insights, real-world stories, and expert perspectives. Throughout the year, that added up to 17 thought leadership articles and a lot of great conversations. Thanks for reading, sharing, and engaging.

We asked AI to help surface the trends and strategies we kept coming back to this year. These are the trends and strategies that showed up most in our CX conversations in 2025.

The CX topics that defined our year

Our top real-world advice for brands

Balance AI with human judgement

Treat CX strategy as a core business strategy

Fix transformation pitfalls

Innovate operational practices

Build trust through security

Embrace human-centric CX

Reframe friction points as opportunities

Embrace trends and seasonality

We can’t wait to keep the conversations going in 2026. If you’re not already subscribed to our monthly Customer Strategist Journal newsletter, what are you waiting for? Subscribe here.