The best CX outsourcers for healthcare in 2026

Healthcare has always been a high-stakes industry, but the expectations patients and members place on the organizations that serve them have never been higher. In an era defined by consumerism, digital transformation, and increasingly complex regulatory demands, the ability to deliver seamless, compassionate, and compliant customer experiences has become a genuine competitive differentiator — not just for health plans and hospital systems, but for every organization operating at the intersection of care and commerce.

The challenge, of course, is that delivering exceptional customer experience (CX) in healthcare is extraordinarily difficult. Unlike retail or financial services, healthcare CX carries profound human consequences. A confused Medicare beneficiary who can’t navigate their plan’s benefits may delay care. A patient unable to reach their provider after a procedure may end up in the emergency room. A member who spends 40 minutes on hold before being transferred twice is not just a statistic in a call center report — they are a person in a moment of vulnerability, and how they are treated in that moment shapes everything from their clinical outcomes to their loyalty and lifetime value.

This complexity creates a compelling case for outsourcing CX operations to specialized partners. The best healthcare CX outsourcers bring together the right blend of domain expertise, regulatory fluency, technology infrastructure, and human talent to do what most health systems, payers, and healthcare services companies struggle to do on their own: meet patients and members where they are, across every channel, at every moment that matters.

What the healthcare market looks like

The market for healthcare CX outsourcing has matured considerably over the past decade. Early adopters in the health plan space turned to BPOs primarily for cost-efficiency — a way to handle high call volumes during open enrollment or manage overflow during peak periods without the overhead of permanent headcount. That transactional model has given way to something far more strategic. Today’s leading healthcare CX partners are embedded in their clients’ operational and digital transformation roadmaps. They are building AI-powered agent assist tools, deploying conversational AI channels for routine inquiries, and using advanced analytics to predict member or patient needs before a call is ever placed.

The regulatory environment adds another layer of complexity that separates healthcare CX from virtually every other industry. HIPAA compliance is table stakes, and the best outsourcers go well beyond that baseline — managing CMS Star Ratings program requirements, navigating CMS marketing and communications guidelines, supporting Medicaid managed care populations with culturally competent and multilingual service delivery, and staying current with the constant stream of regulatory guidance that defines what health plans can and cannot do when communicating with members.

Technology is reshaping the healthcare CX landscape at a remarkable pace. Generative AI, in particular, is unlocking new possibilities — from intelligent triaging of inbound contacts to the real-time synthesis of clinical and administrative data that allows agents to resolve complex inquiries on the first interaction. The outsourcers who are winning in healthcare today are those who have invested early and heavily in AI-augmented service delivery models, not as a replacement for the human connection that remains essential in healthcare, but as a way to make every human interaction more informed, more empathetic, and more effective.

Workforce is another defining factor. Healthcare CX is not a business where you can staff a contact center and hope for the best. It requires ongoing investment in training, certification, and quality assurance. The agent who handles a prior authorization inquiry needs to understand clinical terminology, insurance adjudication logic, and the emotional weight of what a coverage denial means to a real person. The representative who supports a Medicare Advantage member during Annual Enrollment Period is navigating one of the most consequential financial decisions that member makes each year. Finding, developing, and retaining people with those skills — and doing it at scale — is one of the hardest problems in the outsourcing business.

Top 10 BPO partners for healthcare CX

Against that backdrop, we surveyed the competitive landscape and identified the 10 healthcare CX outsourcing partners best positioned to help payers, providers, pharmacy benefit managers, and healthcare services organizations deliver the experiences their customers deserve. Our ranking weighs healthcare-specific expertise, technology investment, regulatory capability, workforce quality, and demonstrated outcomes for healthcare clients. Whether you’re a national health plan rethinking your member services model, a regional health system building out a patient contact center, or a digital health company scaling your support operations, these are the partners worth knowing.

Here are the 10 best CX outsourcers for healthcare.

1. TTEC

When it comes to healthcare CX, TTEC stands in a class of its own. The company has built one of the most comprehensive and deeply specialized healthcare customer experience practices in the outsourcing industry — one that spans the full continuum of payers, providers, pharmacy, and healthcare services, and that combines human expertise with industry-leading technology to deliver measurable outcomes at scale.

TTEC’s healthcare credentials run deep. The company serves more than 20 of the top health plans in the United States, supporting millions of Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, commercial, and exchange members through every touchpoint in the member lifecycle — from pre-enrollment education and guided plan selection to new member onboarding, benefits navigation, care management support, and retention. Its agents routinely handle the most complex and sensitive interactions in healthcare: prior authorization inquiries, appeals and grievances, specialty pharmacy support, and care coordination for members with chronic conditions.

What distinguishes TTEC from the competition is its dual-capability model, which combines a world-class managed services operation with a robust technology and digital CX platform (TTEC Digital). This means clients get not only the operational excellence of a seasoned BPO partner, but also the AI and digital transformation expertise needed to modernize their CX stack. The company’s proprietary AI tools — including agent assist capabilities and predictive analytics — are deeply integrated into its healthcare workflows, enabling faster resolution times, higher first-contact resolution rates, and significantly improved member satisfaction scores.

TTEC also brings an unmatched commitment to compliance. Its healthcare operations are built around HIPAA and CMS guidelines, and the company has developed specialized training programs for Annual Enrollment Period support and Medicaid managed care populations, among others.

With a global delivery footprint and multilingual capabilities that serve the linguistic diversity of America’s health plan membership, TTEC is the partner health plans turn to when performance truly counts.

For any healthcare organization serious about transforming its customer experience, TTEC is the clear first call.

2. Conduent

Conduent is one of the most established names in healthcare BPO, with a legacy that spans decades of work for government health programs and commercial payers. The company has deep capabilities in Medicaid administrative services, claims processing, and member communications, making it a natural partner for state agencies and managed care organizations navigating complex public program requirements.

Conduent’s scale and institutional knowledge give it staying power in an industry where consistency and reliability are paramount.

3. Teleperformance

Teleperformance’s global footprint — spanning more than 100 countries and dozens of languages — makes it a go-to partner for healthcare organizations with complex multilingual and multicultural service requirements. The company has invested heavily in digital transformation and AI, and its healthcare practice supports a range of payer and provider clients across both commercial and government-sponsored programs.

Teleperformance’s sheer scale gives it the ability to ramp quickly during high-volume periods like open enrollment.

4. Maximus

Few companies understand the intersection of government healthcare programs and customer experience better than Maximus. The company has built its reputation on Medicaid and Medicare program administration, serving state agencies and federal clients with enrollment support, eligibility determination, and member communications.

Maximus’ deep expertise in public program compliance and its experience managing vulnerable populations — including low-income families, seniors, and individuals with disabilities — make it an essential partner for any organization operating in the government-sponsored health space.

5. HGS (Hinduja Global Solutions)

HGS has established a strong reputation in healthcare CX through a combination of clinical expertise, digital capabilities, and a genuine commitment to member and patient outcomes. The company’s healthcare practice supports payers and providers with member services, utilization management support, and care coordination, with a particular strength in analytics-driven customer journey optimization. HGS has also invested in AI and automation tools that meaningfully reduce handle times and improve the quality of agent interactions in high-complexity healthcare scenarios.

6. Concentrix

A global CX powerhouse with a growing healthcare vertical, Concentrix brings the technology investment and operational scale needed to support large health plans and healthcare services companies across multiple channels. The company has made significant strides in AI-driven service delivery and workforce management, and its healthcare practice has expanded meaningfully through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

For organizations looking for a global partner with enterprise-grade capabilities, Concentrix is a compelling option.

7. EXL Service

EXL brings a distinctive blend of healthcare domain expertise and advanced analytics to the CX outsourcing space. The company is particularly strong in payer operations — supporting health plans with claims, payment integrity, care management, and member engagement — and its data science capabilities allow it to surface insights that drive proactive, personalized member outreach.

For healthcare organizations that want a partner capable of turning operational data into strategic CX improvements, EXL is among the most sophisticated options in the market.

8. Alorica

Alorica has built a solid healthcare CX practice serving both payer and provider clients, with a focus on delivering empathetic, high-quality interactions at scale. The company’s healthcare teams are trained to handle sensitive inquiries across benefits, billing, and care navigation with the kind of compassion and accuracy that vulnerable patient and member populations require.

Alorica’s domestic delivery footprint and workforce flexibility make it a strong fit for organizations looking to augment their internal CX operations during peak periods.

9. Sutherland Global Services

Sutherland brings a strong combination of digital transformation expertise and healthcare operational knowledge to its CX outsourcing practice. The company works with payers, providers, and healthcare technology companies to modernize member and patient engagement through AI-powered self-service, intelligent automation, and omnichannel support.

Sutherland’s revenue cycle management capabilities also make it a natural partner for health systems looking to integrate CX and financial operations under a single outsourcing umbrella.

10. Accenture

Accenture’s BPO arm brings consulting-grade strategic thinking to healthcare CX outsourcing, making it a strong choice for large, complex transformations where technology, operations, and organizational change must move together. The company’s deep partnerships with leading technology platforms — combined with Accenture’s own AI and cloud capabilities — give it a differentiated ability to reimagine healthcare contact centers from the ground up.

For enterprise health plans and integrated delivery networks undertaking large-scale CX modernization, Accenture Operations offers a rare combination of strategic vision and operational execution.

The healthcare CX outsourcing landscape continues to evolve rapidly. The partners listed above represent the strongest options available today for organizations committed to delivering experiences that meet the extraordinary expectations of modern patients and members.