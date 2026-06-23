The state of CX: A new era needs new rules

By Vineet K. Singh, Director of Corporate Strategy, TTEC

The goalposts have moved again. What delighted customers five years ago barely registers today. What used to differentiate brands as customer experience (CX) leaders has quietly become the baseline expectation.

CX experts have been noticing this trend of nice-to-haves becoming non-negotiable for a while, but suddenly the pace of this shift is accelerating. Customers want more, they want it faster, and they are much less forgiving when brands fall short.

What does this mean for organizations? Rising customer expectations are no longer just a strategic challenge; they’re a serious threat to brand reputation and profitability.

TTEC research shows that what we used to call “trends” are now the bare minimum. But the rules for winning have changed. They now include:

Personalization requires “social permission.” Emailing customers by their names is not enough. And having their data doesn’t give you a blanket license to interrupt them. Context matters: a customer might love a proactive call from their airline about a gate change but find one from a clothing brand annoying. Personalization is about knowing which channel fits your brand’s role in customers’ lives .

Emailing customers by their names is not enough. And having their data doesn’t give you a blanket license to interrupt them. Context matters: a customer might love a proactive call from their airline about a gate change but find one from a clothing brand annoying. Personalization is about knowing which channel fits your brand’s role in customers’ lives Seamlessness is just basic logic. Omnichannel isn’t a buzzword anymore. It’s the expectation that a brand has a memory. If customers move from a chatbot to a live associate, they shouldn’t have to start over. Seamlessness today means brands’ internal “logic” follows the customer, so they never have to repeat themselves.

Omnichannel isn’t a buzzword anymore. It’s the expectation that a brand has a memory. If customers move from a chatbot to a live associate, they shouldn’t have to start over. Seamlessness today means brands’ internal “logic” follows the customer, so they never have to repeat themselves. Privacy is the trust-to-value exchange. Transparency is a prerequisite for the data exchange that fuels CX. But brands often mistake compliance for permission. True privacy maturity means recognizing that a customer’s willingness to share data is tied to the perceived value and the nature of the industry. If the trust isn’t there, the most personalized offer in the world feels like surveillance, not service.

These three intensifying trends are converging for a reason: in a successful CX ecosystem, they’re all interconnected. Brands can’t deliver personalized and well-orchestrated experiences without trust in data privacy.

And in all three areas, the stakes are high. Customers don’t just expect these things; they’re actively leaving brands that can’t deliver.

Seventy-five percent of consumers won’t buy from organizations they don’t trust with their data and less than 40% of consumers will forgive a brand once trust is lost.

When it comes to personalization, 71% of consumers expect companies to tailor interactions to them and 76% get frustrated when it doesn’t happen.

Fragmented experiences have also become deal-breakers for many consumers. Eighty-one percent want associates to continue a conversation without backtracking, including across channels, and 74% get frustrated when they have to repeat information. Most customers (70%) expect all company representatives to have the same information about them.

Against this backdrop of high expectations and higher stakes, brands must rethink their CX strategies.

A new playbook for the new CX landscape

Whenever customer expectations evolve, it presents a new set of challenges and opportunities for brands. In the modern CX era, a winning playbook should focus on seven foundational shifts that are happening.

1. Devices are autonomous actors

What’s changing: Technology is enmeshed in most aspects of daily life, and consumers expect it to work. When it doesn’t, they quickly become frustrated.

What it means for CX: As smart devices move from novelty to necessity, the “tech” has become invisible. Customers don’t see it as tech support anymore; they just see it as a brand’s responsibility to keep their life running smoothly.

Device are playing a growing role in people’s lives, but they’re also acting on customers’ behalf. Increasingly, customers are using AI-powered autonomous agents to contact brands, and contact centers must be ready for that.

What brands can do about it: The “machine as buyer” is a shift brands can’t afford to ignore. Support the machine buyer with in-device and app-embedded CX, where support can be triggered directly from devices or mobile interfaces.

Contact centers need to establish machine-triggered resolution workflows. They also must be able to support (and remedy) automation errors. The line between customer support and tech support will keep blurring, so make sure self-service tools and associates are good at both.

2. Customers don’t buy products, they subscribe to experiences

What’s changing: The traditional transactional model, where a customer buys a product and the relationship ends at the checkout, is fading away and being replaced by “subscription experiences.” Customers (especially younger ones like Gen Z) view purchases not as one-off events, but as an investment in their lifestyle or identity. They expect a promise of continuous value.

What it means for CX: Brands that focus the bulk of their efforts on customer acquisition and then forget about customers once they convert will lose market share. Investing in the full customer lifecycle is becoming table stakes.

What brands can do about it: Take stock of the entire customer journey and work to identify and remove friction points. Be intentional and proactive about customer onboarding but know that the work shouldn’t end there.

Use AI and analytics to understand and predict customer needs, habits, and preferences on a deeper level. Harness this information to tailor upsell and cross-sell opportunities that are more likely to convert, deliver offers and messaging that will prevent churn, and deliver the type of brand experience that grows loyalty.

3. Trust and safety are paramount

What’s changing: Consumers know not to trust everything they see online, but they’re counting on the platforms they interact with to keep them safe and maintain high security standards.

What it means for CX: This trend has especially strong implications for the gaming, entertainment, social media, and e-commerce industries.

The growing popularity of user-generated content means platforms must be incredibly vigilant in maintaining a safe environment. One bad experience – where a customer is bullied, a child is put at risk, or fraudulent transactions take place, for instance – can quickly ruin a company’s reputation.

What brands can do about it: Be sure to monitor online communities with the right mix of AI-powered tools and human experts. Content moderation and digital safety services need to be top of mind.

Much of this work can be automated, but there needs to be “humans in the loop” as well, along with an easy way for automation to escalate matters to human experts when certain dangers arise.

In an increasingly digital world, fraud prevention must be prioritized too. Use AI to identify trends in customer data, flag anomalies in real time, and trigger responses (like alerting fraud investigators) when further action needs to be taken.

4. Smarter customers want smarter associates

What’s changing: The knowledge gap between customers and brands has closed. Armed with powerful LLMs and AI co-pilots, customers now arrive pre-researched – often feeling they know as much, if not more, than the associate or bot helping them.

By the time they reach out, they’ve already exhausted self-service and navigated their own AI-driven troubleshooting. This raises the stakes: they want an expert who can move beyond what a prompt could tell them.

What it means for CX: Customers have no patience for associates who can’t provide that immediate, high-level value. If an associate can’t help them or must transfer them, frustration doesn’t just mount, it boils over. They need to be connected with a specialist who can help them on the first attempt.

What brands can do about it: Abandon one-size-fits-all CX in favor of tiered product, tech, and customer support. No single associate can be an expert in every domain. With the right routing tools, brands can transition associates from generalist support to specialized expertise through verticalized knowledge pods.

Organize associates into dedicated hubs: complexity pods for high-tier technical issues, industry hubs to navigate sector-specific nuances in healthcare or fintech, and multilingual pods for high-demand languages.

5. Customers rely on AI, but want a human (fast) when it fails

What’s changing: Customers are getting used to using self-service tools, but when automation can’t give them what they need, they want to speak to speak to a human – immediately.

What it means for CX: When a bot can’t provide the answer or information customers want, they expect to be connected with an associate who can. They don’t want to repeat themselves, and they’re often irritated when they enter a conversation with an associate because they feel like the bot already wasted their time.

What brands can do about it: Put systems in place to ensure a seamless automation-to-human handoff when needed. Give associates easy access to the information customers already provided to the bot, so they don’t need to ask for the information again. And use AI-powered knowledgebases to serve current, relevant articles up to associates so they can get to what they need quickly.

Since human associates are increasingly handling escalations, train them in how to give empathetic support. But make sure they don’t let empathy stand in the way of a fast resolution. TTEC research shows customers value action over apologies.

6. Critical needs require always-on, remote-ready support

What’s changing: When it comes to urgent, critical needs such as medical-related or disaster relief support, consumers can’t wait for help. They need it now. Beyond aggravating them, failing to deliver can put customers in harm’s way.

What it means for CX: Customer support needs to be fast, efficient, and available around the clock. When every second counts, wait times must be as short as possible and support must be agile enough to ramp quickly.

What brands can do about it: Design workflows to be as streamlined as possible to facilitate fast resolutions. Give associates the tools and training they need to answer questions quickly and train them to provide empathetic support in customers’ time of need.

Invest in contact center solutions and teams that are agile enough to ramp quickly during demand spikes, and ramp back down once those spikes have passed. Tapping into an at-home workforce is a great way to build scalable CX support without breaking the bank, even for industries like healthcare and insurance that require licensed agents.

7. Brands must stand for something

What’s changing: A growing number of consumers, especially Gen Zers and Millennials, want to buy from companies that reflect their values. They value things like transparency; ethical sourcing; impact tracking; and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) compliance.

What it means for CX: How companies act and what they stand for on a day-to-day basis draws people to (or turns them off) a brand.

What brands can do about it: Embrace values-based CX. Examples include defaulting to eco-friendly shipping options, adding sustainability “nudges” at checkout, such as showing the carbon footprints of various delivery or store pickup options, and being transparent about how customers’ data is being used.

Social impact is often felt most when a brand is accessible to everyone. Audit digital touchpoints to ensure they meet accessibility standards, and train associates (and bots) in inclusive language and empathetic resolutions.

Expectations are changing, CX must also

Customers’ expectations and behaviors keep evolving, and their dwindling patience and forgiveness for companies that don’t keep up can hurt brands’ reputations and bottom lines.

The way CX operations function must change in this new landscape. With so much data at their disposal, brands must deliver more predictive and proactive support. And there’s no time to waste. Customers are leaving brands that can’t get customer experience right.