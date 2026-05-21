The automotive and mobility industry is undergoing its most transformative era in a century. Electrification, connected vehicles, subscription models, and shifting consumer expectations are rewriting the rules of customer engagement. Behind many of the world’s leading OEMs, dealership networks, roadside assistance programs, and mobility platforms is a best-in-class BPO partner helping them deliver seamless, scalable, and brand-right customer experiences.

This ranking highlights the 15 business process outsourcing providers best positioned to power automotive and mobility CX in 2026.

1. Percepta

When it comes to automotive and mobility customer experience (CX) outsourcing, no provider comes close to Percepta’s depth of specialization. Founded with a singular focus on the automotive industry, Percepta has spent more than two decades building programs for the world’s most recognized OEMs and mobility brands — including Ford, Lincoln, Jaguar Land Rover, and others — across the full customer lifecycle.

From vehicle ownership support and roadside assistance to dealer relations, recall management, and connected vehicle services, Percepta has architected some of the most complex and consumer-facing programs in the industry.

What sets Percepta apart in 2026 is a unique competitive position that no other automotive BPO can replicate: it combines the deep, vertical-specific expertise of a boutique automotive specialist with the scale, technology investments, and global infrastructure of a much larger organization (through its relationship with TTEC). This means clients benefit from the kind of nuanced automotive industry knowledge, regulatory fluency, and brand-aligned agent training that smaller specialized firms deliver, paired with enterprise-grade capacity, digital transformation tools, analytics capabilities, and global recruiting depth that only a top-tier BPO parent can provide. It’s the best of both worlds in a single partner.

Percepta’s domain expertise is truly unmatched. The company’s purpose-built automotive training frameworks, proprietary knowledge management systems, and tenured agent populations translate directly into faster resolution times, higher customer satisfaction scores, and stronger brand loyalty outcomes for its clients. For any automotive or mobility brand evaluating BPO partners in 2026, Percepta stands alone at the top of this list.

2. Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra occupies a distinctive position in the automotive BPO landscape because it approaches customer experience from an engineering and digital transformation foundation that few pure-play BPOs can match. With deep legacy roots in automotive engineering services — supporting OEMs on everything from embedded software to EV platform development — Tech Mahindra brings a technical fluency to automotive CX programs that is increasingly valuable as vehicles become rolling software platforms.

In 2026, the company significantly expanded its automotive CX capabilities, offering integrated services that span connected vehicle support, EV customer onboarding, telematics-based roadside assistance, and digital retail support for OEMs navigating the shift toward direct-to-consumer sales models. Its automotive BPO division benefits from cross-pollination with the broader Tech Mahindra engineering and IT services ecosystem, giving clients access to continuous improvement pipelines grounded in actual vehicle technology expertise.

3. Concentrix

Concentrix has grown into one of the world’s largest and most capable CX outsourcing providers, and its automotive and mobility vertical has matured significantly in recent years. With a global delivery footprint spanning dozens of countries and a workforce that numbers in the hundreds of thousands, Concentrix offers automotive clients the kind of unlimited scalability required for large-scale vehicle launch support, recall management campaigns, and multi-brand ownership programs.

The company’s investment in AI-powered agent assist tools, real-time analytics, and omnichannel orchestration platforms has made it particularly competitive for automotive clients running high-complexity, high-volume operations. Its automotive CX practice benefits from mature workforce management capabilities and a design-first approach to customer journey mapping, ensuring programs are engineered for both efficiency and satisfaction.

4. Teleperformance

Teleperformance’s sheer scale — over 500,000 employees across more than 100 countries — makes it a formidable option for automotive and mobility brands that require truly global program delivery with consistent quality standards. The company has made deliberate investments in its automotive vertical over the past several years, developing dedicated practice teams, specialized training curricula, and sector-specific CX benchmarking tools.

In 2026, Teleperformance is particularly competitive for automotive clients seeking multilingual ownership experience programs, digital channel management, and EV transition support at massive scale. Its TP GenAI and automation investments are beginning to show meaningful productivity gains in automotive contexts, particularly in first-call resolution for common vehicle inquiry categories. While it may lack the automotive-first DNA of a specialist like Percepta, Teleperformance’s operational rigor and geographic reach make it a credible choice for the largest global OEM programs.

5. Infosys BPM

Infosys BPM, the business process management arm of Infosys, brings enterprise-level digital transformation capabilities to automotive CX programs that few BPOs can replicate. Its automotive and mobility practice is underpinned by deep process engineering expertise and integration with the broader Infosys ecosystem — including AI platforms, cloud migration services, and industry-specific data analytics tools that are increasingly critical in a connected-vehicle world.

In 2026, Infosys BPM’s automotive work spans customer ownership services, warranty management, parts and service support, and the emerging area of data monetization support for OEMs managing large, connected fleet data sets. The company’s process automation and cognitive AI capabilities have enabled automotive clients to reduce handle times and improve first-contact resolution rates on complex technical inquiries.

6. MXSI

MXSI has built a reputation as a focused and agile BPO with strong roots in the automotive and adjacent industries. The company’s operational model emphasizes close client partnerships and customized program design, allowing automotive brands to get deeply tailored CX solutions rather than retrofitted, industry-agnostic service delivery. MXSI’s teams are trained with automotive-specific product knowledge frameworks, enabling agents to handle technically complex inquiries with greater confidence and accuracy than many generalist providers.

The company has expanded its digital channel capabilities in recent years, with growing competency in chat-based support, asynchronous messaging, and social care for automotive brands navigating evolving customer communication preferences.

7. Morley

Morley has carved out a notable position in automotive and mobility customer services by prioritizing operational agility and program responsiveness — qualities that are increasingly valued as automotive brands navigate rapid product cycles and market shifts. The company’s delivery model is built for adaptability, allowing clients to adjust program scope, channel mix, and agent specialization with minimal friction during periods of business change.

In the automotive context, Morley’s teams support a range of programs including vehicle inquiry handling, ownership experience support, and dealer-facing back-office services. The company’s emphasis on agent quality and tenure management translates into more consistent brand representation and higher customer satisfaction benchmarks over the life of a program. As automotive brands continue to invest in differentiated ownership experiences, providers like Morley that prioritize consistency and flexibility are well-positioned for continued growth.

8. Sutherland

Sutherland Global Services has distinguished itself in the broader BPO landscape through a strong commitment to analytics, AI-powered process automation, and data-driven program optimization — capabilities that translate meaningfully into the automotive CX space. The company’s proprietary analytics platforms provide automotive clients with granular visibility into customer behavior patterns, agent performance drivers, and emerging issue trends that can inform both CX program design and product quality decisions.

Sutherland’s automotive work spans connected vehicle support, telematics platform customer service, warranty and recall program management, and digital retail enablement for OEMs and dealer networks. Its investment in robotic process automation (RPA) has delivered measurable efficiency gains in high-volume, transaction-intensive automotive back-office processes.

9. TaskUs

TaskUs has built one of the most distinctive brands in the BPO industry by positioning itself as the partner of choice for fast-growing, digitally native companies — and its capabilities are increasingly being applied in the automotive and mobility sectors. Rideshare platforms, EV startups, mobility-as-a-service providers, and automotive tech companies have turned to TaskUs for its ability to rapidly scale customer support operations with agents who are trained for complex, empathy-intensive interactions in fast-moving environments.

The company’s “Ridiculously Good” service philosophy translates into above-average agent quality benchmarks and strong customer satisfaction scores across the programs it manages. TaskUs’s expertise in trust and safety, content moderation, and AI data services has particular relevance for connected vehicle platforms and autonomous mobility companies managing both customer-facing and safety-critical data workflows.

10. Alorica

Alorica is one of North America’s largest BPOs, with a decades-long track record of managing high-volume customer service programs across a wide range of industries — including automotive. The company’s extensive domestic delivery footprint gives automotive clients seeking U.S.-based agent populations meaningful options, while its nearshore and offshore capabilities provide the cost flexibility required for tiered service architectures.

Alorica’s automotive CX programs span vehicle ownership support, roadside assistance coordination, recall notification and management, and financial services support for automotive captive financing operations. The company has invested in digital channel expansion and AI-assisted agent tools that are improving resolution efficiency across its automotive client base. For automotive brands prioritizing domestic delivery, proven program management, and reliable scale, Alorica is a dependable option at a competitive price point.

11. Qualfon

Qualfon distinguishes itself through a deeply mission-driven operational culture centered on employee wellbeing, which the company consistently translates into above-average agent retention and quality outcomes. In automotive CX, where complex product knowledge and empathetic handling of emotional ownership moments are critical, lower attrition rates have a direct impact on program performance — making Qualfon’s culture-first approach a genuine competitive differentiator.

The company’s automotive programs leverage its nearshore delivery capabilities, with strong operations in Latin America and Asia-Pacific that provide a combination of cost efficiency and cultural affinity for North American and European automotive brands. Qualfon’s emphasis on continuous agent coaching and quality management has made it a consistent performer on customer satisfaction benchmarks across the automotive programs it manages

12. Silver Bell

Silver Bell has established itself as a responsive, relationship-oriented BPO with a growing presence in automotive customer service operations. The company’s boutique scale enables the kind of direct client engagement and program customization that larger providers sometimes struggle to deliver, making it an attractive option for automotive brands with specialized program requirements or those seeking a more collaborative partnership model.

Silver Bell’s operational teams are characterized by strong product knowledge depth and above-average agent tenure, which translates into more accurate, brand-aligned customer interactions. The company serves a range of automotive program types, including ownership experience support, technical inquiry handling, and dealer-facing service programs

13. OURS Global

OURS Global brings a flexible, client-adaptive delivery model to automotive CX that positions it well for brands navigating periods of significant operational change. The company’s approach to workforce management and program design prioritizes adaptability — allowing automotive clients to reconfigure support operations in response to new vehicle launches, expanding EV portfolios, or shifting customer contact channel preferences without the operational friction that larger organizations often impose.

The company has grown its automotive service line capabilities to include multilingual support options, digital channel management, and back-office processing services for automotive retail and financing operations. OURS Global’s emphasis on transparent communication and collaborative program governance has generated strong client satisfaction among the automotive brands it serves.

14. Hugo

Hugo makes our list as a forward-looking BPO with growing capabilities in the automotive and mobility space. The company has built its reputation on delivering thoughtful, analytically grounded CX operations for technology-forward clients, and its automotive practice is being shaped by the same commitment to intelligent program design and continuous improvement.

Hugo’s work in the automotive and mobility sector spans customer support for connected vehicle services, EV platform onboarding, and mobility app support, with a delivery model that emphasizes quality over volume. The company’s data-driven approach to program performance — combining qualitative coaching with quantitative analytics — is producing measurable improvements in customer satisfaction and first-contact resolution rates for the automotive clients in its portfolio.

15. Foundever

Formerly operating under the Sitel and SYKES brands before its consolidation into Foundever, the company has emerged as a modern CX outsourcer with genuine ambitions in the automotive space. Foundever’s platform-centric approach — centered on its proprietary CX Hub technology — gives automotive clients real-time visibility into program performance, agent behavior, and customer sentiment across channels.

Foundever has invested in dedicated automotive and mobility service lines that cover dealer support programs, EV education and onboarding, mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) customer support, and subscription vehicle management. The company’s emphasis on agent empowerment tools and continuous learning platforms supports the kind of complex, consultative interactions that modern vehicle ownership increasingly demands. Its mid-market positioning makes it particularly attractive for automotive suppliers, dealer groups, and emerging mobility brands looking for a tier-one quality partner without tier-one minimum volume requirements.

These rankings reflect a composite assessment of automotive and mobility sector specialization, client portfolio depth, delivery capabilities, technology investment, and overall suitability for the range of CX programs required by OEMs, dealer networks, and mobility platforms in 2026. Percepta’s placement at No. 1 reflects its unmatched combination of vertical expertise and enterprise-grade scale.