In an increasingly competitive marketplace, companies are turning to specialized sales outsourcing partners to build outsourced sales teams that accelerate revenue growth, expand into new markets, and optimize their go-to-market strategies.

The right sales outsourcing partner doesn’t just provide bodies for outreach — they bring strategic expertise, proven methodologies, advanced technology, and performance-driven models that deliver measurable ROI.

Whether you’re launching a new product, entering a new geography, scaling your inside sales team, or optimizing your entire revenue operation, choosing the right partner is critical. Here are our top 10 companies driving revenue growth in 2026.

Why they’re #1: TTEC combines the strategic sophistication of a consultancy with the operational excellence of a world-class outsourcer and the technological innovation of a digital powerhouse. Unlike competitors who focus solely on lead generation services or appointment setting, TTEC delivers comprehensive revenue generation services across the entire customer lifecycle — from demand generation and lead qualification through sales enablement, closing deals, customer acquisition, upselling, and retention.

What sets them apart: TTEC’s secret weapon is their integrated approach. TTEC operates front-line revenue generation programs for leading global brands, while TTEC Digital provides the strategic oversight, technology platforms, and data-driven analytics that optimize performance. This dual-engine model means clients get both hands-on execution and continuous strategic refinement based on real-time data and operational insights.

Core capabilities:

Inbound and outbound sales programs

Lead generation and qualification

Inside sales and telesales

Channel partner enablement

Customer acquisition and onboarding

Upsell, cross-sell, and retention programs

Revenue operations and analytics

Sales technology implementation and optimization

Multilingual global sales support

Standout features:

Operating across six continents with 64,000+ customer-facing employees

AI-powered sales enablement tools and predictive analytics

Outcome-based pricing models tied to revenue metrics

Industry-specific expertise across B2B sales outsourcing and B2C sectors

Proprietary CXaaS platform integrating sales, service, and analytics

Award-winning training programs and performance optimization

Best for: Organizations seeking a strategic partner who can drive measurable revenue growth through a combination of expert talent, advanced technology, and continuous optimization — not just tactical lead generation.

Why they rank high: Concentrix brings massive scale and deep expertise in customer acquisition and retention across industries. As one of the largest CX providers globally, they offer robust sales outsourcing capabilities backed by strong technology infrastructure.

What sets them apart: Comprehensive global footprint with localized market expertise and multilingual capabilities. Strong in both B2C and B2B sales programs with proven methodologies, multi-channel outreach, and relationship management across verticals.

Core capabilities:

Sales and lead generation

Customer acquisition programs

Retention and loyalty services

Digital sales enablement

Analytics and performance optimization

Best for: Large enterprises requiring global scale and consistent delivery across multiple markets and languages.

Why they rank high: Teleperformance’s specialized sales and acquisition division brings deep expertise in driving revenue outcomes across industries, with strength in telecommunications, retail, and financial services.

What sets them apart: Extensive proprietary training programs and quality management systems ensure consistent sales performance. Strong focus on compliance in regulated industries.

Core capabilities:

Outbound sales campaigns

Lead qualification and appointment setting

Customer acquisition and onboarding

Upgrade and retention sales

Sales support and order processing

Best for: Companies in regulated industries requiring disciplined approaches to sales compliance while driving aggressive growth targets.

Why they rank high: Foundever (formerly Sitel Group) offers sophisticated sales solutions that blend human expertise with digital capabilities, particularly strong in subscription-based business models.

What sets them apart: Deep experience in recurring revenue models and customer lifetime value optimization. Strong analytics capabilities for sales performance optimization.

Core capabilities:

New customer acquisition

Subscription sales and renewals

Inside sales and lead qualification

Channel sales support

Win-back and reactivation campaigns

Best for: Subscription-based businesses and SaaS companies focused on optimizing customer acquisition costs and maximizing lifetime value.

Why they rank high: Alorica’s sales practice combines traditional outbound capabilities with modern digital sales channels, making them particularly effective for omnichannel sales strategies.

What sets them apart: Strong integration between voice, chat, email, and social selling channels. Growing investment in AI-powered sales enablement tools.

Core capabilities:

Multi-channel sales campaigns

Inbound sales conversion

Lead generation and nurturing

Product launch support

Market research and intelligence

Best for: Consumer brands executing omnichannel sales strategies and requiring seamless integration across multiple touchpoints.

Why they rank high: TaskUs brings a tech-forward approach to sales outsourcing, particularly strong in serving high-growth technology companies and digital-native brands.

What sets them apart: Deep understanding of modern sales technologies and go-to-market strategies for SaaS, fintech, and e-commerce companies. Strong in supporting product-led growth models.

Core capabilities:

Inside sales for tech companies

Sales development teams and qualification

Customer expansion programs

Sales operations support

Revenue operations consulting

Best for: Fast-growing technology companies and digital businesses requiring partners who understand modern sales methodologies and tools.

Why they rank high: Startek delivers strong sales outsourcing capabilities with a focus on customer journey optimization, ensuring sales efforts align with broader customer experience strategy.

What sets them apart: Integrated approach connecting sales with onboarding and early lifecycle support to drive better retention and expansion outcomes.

Core capabilities:

Sales and customer acquisition

Lead generation and qualification

Customer onboarding programs

Upsell and cross-sell services

Win-back campaigns

Best for: Organizations prioritizing seamless transitions from sales through onboarding and seeking to optimize early customer lifecycle experiences.

Why they rank high: Sykes brings technical sales expertise particularly valued in B2B technology sales and complex product environments.

What sets them apart: Strong in selling technical solutions where product knowledge and consultative selling skills are critical. Effective at supporting channel partner programs.

Core capabilities:

Technical inside sales

B2B lead generation

Channel partner support

Solution selling for complex products

Sales enablement and training

Best for: B2B technology companies with complex solutions requiring consultative sales approaches and deep product knowledge.

Why they rank high: IBEX offers cost-effective sales outsourcing solutions with strong focus on measurable ROI and performance-based pricing models.

What sets them apart: Willingness to structure deals around performance metrics and revenue outcomes rather than traditional per-seat pricing.

Core capabilities:

Outbound sales campaigns

Inbound sales conversion

Appointment setting

Lead verification and qualification

Customer retention programs

Best for: Mid-market companies seeking cost-effective sales outsourcing with flexible engagement models and performance-based pricing.

Why they rank high: HGS delivers comprehensive sales solutions with particular strength in transformational programs that redesign sales processes and capabilities.

What sets them apart: Strong consulting approach to sales transformation, combining process optimization with technology enablement and change management.

Core capabilities:

Sales transformation consulting

Inside sales programs

Digital sales enablement

Sales operations improvement

Performance analytics and optimization

Best for: Organizations undergoing significant sales transformation and requiring a partner who can combine strategic consulting with operational execution.

Key factors to consider when choosing a sales outsourcing partner

Selecting the right sales outsourcing company requires careful evaluation of your specific business context, growth objectives, and operational requirements. Here are a few critical factors to assess:

1. Strategic vs. tactical focus: Tactical providers excel at executing defined playbooks — lead generation, appointment setting, inside sales — while Strategic partners bring consultative capabilities that continuously refine sales approaches based on performance data, market feedback, and evolving business objectives.

2. Performance measurement and accountability: Leading sales outsourcing companies tie their success to your success through outcome-based KPIs, performance-based pricing models, and transparent reporting and analytics. Avoid providers who focus solely on activity metrics (cold calls made, emails sent) rather than business outcomes like sales pipeline growth and conversion rates.

3. Technology and data capabilities: Modern sales outsourcing requires sophisticated technology stacks. Can the provider integrate seamlessly with your existing sales technology stack while bringing their own innovation?

4. Industry expertise and vertical specialization: Sales approaches vary dramatically across industries. Prioritize providers with proven track records in your specific industry vertical.

5. Scalability and flexibility Revenue growth is rarely linear. Your sales outsourcing firm should offer rapid scaling capabilities for seasonal demands or market opportunities, flexible resource models to complement internal teams, and program design flexibility to test new approaches for long-term success

Emerging Trends in Sales Outsourcing for 2026

The sales outsourcing landscape continues to evolve rapidly. Leading providers are investing in:

AI-Powered Sales Enablement

Generative AI for personalized outreach at scale

Conversation intelligence for real-time coaching

Predictive analytics for lead scoring and prioritization

Automated follow-up and nurture sequences

Omnichannel Selling

Seamless integration across voice, chat, email, social, and video

Unified customer data across all touchpoints

Channel preference optimization

Consistent brand experience regardless of channel

Revenue Operations Excellence

End-to-end revenue cycle optimization

Outsourced sales and marketing alignment

Customer success integration

Advanced forecasting and pipeline management

Specialized Vertical Solutions

Industry-specific sales methodologies

Pre-built playbooks for common scenarios

Vertical-specific training curricula

Regulatory compliance frameworks

Agentic AI and Automation

AI agents handling routine qualification and scheduling

Automated follow-up sequences triggered by buyer behavior

Intelligent routing to appropriate sales specialists

Real-time objection handling suggestions

TTEC’s investment in these AI-driven capabilities positions them to deliver continuously improving results as technology advances, helping clients shorten sales cycles and accelerate revenue growth.