Survey says customer retention is top priority during uncertain times

An unpredictable business climate has many brands doubling down on the customers they already have.

We recently asked in a LinkedIn poll, “Which CX outcoming matters most to your organization right now?” In the poll, 40% named customer retention as their top priority while 28% said their main focus is brand trust and loyalty. Another 21% said revenue growth matters most to them, while 11% cited cost and efficiency savings.

The results point to a shift in how leaders are thinking about customer experience. Retention, loyalty, and trust now outweigh short-term efficiency gains, signaling that organizations see CX less as a cost center and more as a long-term growth strategy.

Strengthening customer relationships has become a critical hedge against uncertainty.

Future-proof your CX strategy

Adaptability, agility, and resilience have become major contributors to CX success.

Brands that thrive aren’t reactive – they’re agile. Reacting costs time, money, and headaches. Companies are increasingly investing in technology and processes that enable them to act quickly, anticipate challenges, and pivot seamlessly, all without sacrificing CX.

For example, AI-powered insights help CX operations work smarter and faster. New tools can help you understand customer habits better than ever, spot patterns, and identify roadblocks in real time.

For more on resiliency in CX, check out our CX Trends 2026 report.