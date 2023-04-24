PODCAST: Fight retail fraud with true customer understanding

Retailers and e-commerce brands are struggling to keep up with fraudsters who keep finding innovative ways to commit fraud. It the latest episode of the CX Pod, get tips from Eyal Elazar, head of product marketing at Riskified about how to fight conventional and unconventional fraud to create better customer experiences.



Key takeaways:

Digital transformation in retail has led to innovations in how to commit fraud

An identity approach helps fight conventional and unconventional fraud

Insight and human-led AI helps brands get to the truth in real time

Look at the customer journey to understand what you can learn and where vulnerabilities exist

