Show report: The ABCs of AI in CX

Last week was one of the CX industry’s biggest events — Customer Contact Week. Of course, the hot topic of the show was AI and how it can be used in the contact center and throughout the customer journey.

I spoke with show attendees and exhibitors to get their take on what AI means for CX and the contact center.

Logitech’s Adriana Vazquez remarked on the benefit of getting so many points of view together at the show to discuss how to move forward with AI. Ginger Conlon from Genesys emphasized the importance of making sure AI is done with the customer experience top of mind. The scale and speed of AI can be put to work to find insights across millions of unstructured data points, said Fabrice Martin of Qualtrics. Level AI’s Ashish Nagar shared three AI improvements contact center leaders are looking for from tech partners.

Hear more from them in their own words in the video below. And learn more about the intersection of AI and CX in the latest issue of the Customer Strategist Journal.