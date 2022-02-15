Worried about retaining employees? Embrace a home-based approach

There’s no question: the increase in employer vaccine mandates – or “no jab, no job” policies – is a hot-button issue with strong opinions on both sides. But feelings about mandates aside, employees’ hesitancy to get vaccinated against COVID-19 presents a huge challenge for many brands, making an already-tough labor situation even more difficult.

Even without a vaccine mandate, employers face major hurdles when it comes to luring workers back to in-person work. Research from Prudential, Envoy and Jabra show:

1 in 3 workers don’t want to work for a company that requires them to be 100% in-office

66% of workers are worried about returning to the office

77% of workers want more flexibility in how and where they work

Now, on top of all this, a growing number of companies want employees not only to return to the office but to get vaccinated before they do. A growing number of brands are requiring workers to get vaccinated but many are hesitant – or flat-out refusing – to do it.

If it was hard for companies to get workers back in the office before, mandates are only making it tougher. At the same time, brands still must deliver the amazing experiences customers expect. After all, while so much has changed one thing hasn’t: the need for talented employees to deliver an excellent customer experience.

So, now what?

Look at-home for the long term

If the pandemic has taught anything, it’s that employees want flexible and supportive work environments. By and large, the work-from-home model is here to stay for many contact center associates.

But there’s no need for brands to lose the expertise of long-standing employees, or the seamless CX they deliver, just because those workers don’t want to get vaccinated or return to in-person work. A remote work option is a great solution that has quickly moved from a nice-to-have to a must-have for savvy brands. Companies that don’t embrace work-from-home opportunities risk losing talent to those that do.

That’s where TTEC’s Retain 2.0 solution can help. It lets companies transition associates who previously worked in contact centers to TTEC’s proven @home model.

What does this mean? Companies can retain top talent that may otherwise leave simply by migrating them to TTEC @home. And CX and EX will both improve along the way: customers continue to get the great experiences they expect, from knowledgeable associates who have experience serving them; and associates get the flexible work environment they crave.

The right CX partner is essential

For many companies, the move to work-from-home will mark a big organizational shift. That’s why partnering with experts is key. Why try to do it alone when a partner has the expertise to make the transition seamless for employees and customers alike?

With Retain 2.0, TTEC works with companies every step of the way through – and beyond – the employee transition process.

One of the biggest benefits of Retain 2.0 is that is works quickly. Employees are efficiently transitioned within weeks to TTEC @home and set up for success starting on Day 1. Onboarding ambassadors ensure workers are fully supported and have everything they need to jump directly into the work they do so well – delivering experiences that delight customers.

Another important aspect of Retain 2.0 is the data security it offers. Some companies may be hesitant to transition to a work-from-home environment; they might have concerns about the security VPNs offer, or worry that employees won’t be as careful to mitigate risk at home as they would be in the office. But Retain 2.0 has PCI-compliant processes and checks in place that help ensure security and compliance, while giving employees the flexibility they want.

TTEC @home combines the quality management and security of our brick-and-mortar operations with the flexibility and cost structure of a variable tool. Our partners benefit from the experience and best practices of an industry leader, while cutting costs and improving CX.

For more on how Retain 2.0 can benefit your business, check out our latest strategy guide, “Innovate, engage, retain CX Excellence: Solve the CX talent challenge with flexible remote-work environments.”