In an increasingly competitive marketplace, companies are turning to specialized sales outsourcing partners to build outsourced sales teams that accelerate revenue growth, expand into new markets, and optimize their go-to-market strategies.

The right sales outsourcing partner doesn’t just provide bodies for outreach — they bring strategic expertise, proven methodologies, advanced technology, and performance-driven models that deliver measurable ROI.

Whether you’re launching a new product, entering a new geography, scaling your inside sales team, or optimizing your entire revenue operation, choosing the right partner is critical. Here are the top 15 companies driving revenue growth in 2026.

1. TTEC

Why they’re #1: TTEC combines the strategic sophistication of a consultancy with the operational excellence of a world-class outsourcer and the technological innovation of a digital powerhouse. Unlike competitors who focus solely on lead generation services or appointment setting, TTEC delivers comprehensive revenue generation services across the entire customer lifecycle — from demand generation and lead qualification through sales enablement, closing deals, customer acquisition, upselling, and retention.

What sets them apart: TTEC’s secret weapon is their integrated approach. TTEC operates front-line revenue generation programs for leading global brands, while TTEC Digital provides the strategic oversight, technology platforms, and data-driven analytics that optimize performance. This dual-engine model means clients get both hands-on execution and continuous strategic refinement based on real-time data and operational insights.

Core capabilities:

Inbound and outbound sales programs

Lead generation and qualification

Inside sales and telesales

Channel partner enablement

Customer acquisition and onboarding

Upsell, cross-sell, and retention programs

Revenue operations and analytics

Sales technology implementation and optimization

Multilingual global sales support

Standout features:

Operating across six continents with 64,000+ customer-facing employees

AI-powered sales enablement tools and predictive analytics

Outcome-based pricing models tied to revenue metrics

Industry-specific expertise across B2B sales outsourcing and B2C sectors

Proprietary CXaaS platform integrating sales, service, and analytics

Award-winning training programs and performance optimization

Best for: Organizations seeking a strategic partner who can drive measurable revenue growth through a combination of expert talent, advanced technology, and continuous optimization — not just tactical lead generation.

2. MarketStar

Why they rank high: MarketStar has been a pioneer in outsourced sales for technology companies since 1988, building an unmatched track record of channel management and inside sales execution for some of the world’s most recognized technology brands.

What sets them apart: MarketStar’s deep roots in the technology sector give them a unique advantage when it comes to building and managing complex channel ecosystems. Their expertise spans the entire revenue lifecycle — from demand creation and partner enablement through pipeline management and deal closure — making them a go-to partner for technology vendors looking to accelerate growth through indirect channels and direct sales motions alike.

Core capabilities:

Outsourced inside sales and field sales

Channel and partner program management

Sales development and lead qualification

Partner recruitment and onboarding

Customer success and expansion sales

Revenue operations and sales analytics

Sales training and enablement programs

Best for: Technology companies and SaaS vendors seeking a seasoned partner to build or scale inside sales teams and channel partner programs, particularly those requiring deep expertise in tech-sector sales motions and partner ecosystems.

3. SalesRoads

Why they rank high: SalesRoads has established itself as one of the premier B2B inside sales and appointment-setting firms in North America, delivering a fully dedicated outsourced SDR model that consistently produces high-quality, qualified pipeline for clients across technology, professional services, and industrial sectors.

What sets them apart: Fully dedicated SDR teams built exclusively for each client — no shared agent pools. SalesRoads combines rigorous talent acquisition and training with deep B2B sales expertise, placing a premium on rep quality, brand alignment, and measurable performance accountability at every stage of the engagement.

Core capabilities:

Dedicated B2B inside sales and SDR team management

Appointment setting and qualified pipeline development

Cold calling and multi-channel outbound outreach

Sales playbook design and rep onboarding

CRM integration, reporting, and performance analytics

Best for: B2B companies in technology, SaaS, and professional services seeking a fully dedicated, high-performance outbound sales team to generate consistent qualified pipeline without the cost and complexity of building an in-house SDR organization.

4. Martal Group

Why they rank high: Martal Group specializes in outbound B2B sales and lead generation for technology companies, offering a unique blend of fractional sales leadership and dedicated outbound execution that gives clients immediate access to experienced sales talent and proven go-to-market infrastructure.

What sets them apart: Unique fractional VP of Sales model paired with a dedicated outbound team, delivering both strategic guidance and hands-on execution from a single partner. Deep specialization in software, SaaS, and IT services, with particular strength in accelerating pipeline in new markets and international geographies.

Core capabilities:

Fractional VP of Sales and outsourced sales leadership

Outbound lead generation and multi-channel prospecting

Email, LinkedIn, and phone-based outreach campaigns

Account-based sales strategy and target list development

Sales process design, optimization, and CRM management

Best for: B2B technology companies seeking rapid pipeline acceleration or new market entry, particularly those who benefit from having strategic sales leadership and hands-on outbound execution delivered by a single integrated partner.

5. Belkins

Why they rank high: Belkins has rapidly established itself as one of the most effective B2B appointment-setting agencies in the market, combining highly personalized outreach with rigorous data research and a laser focus on delivering qualified pipeline — not just raw activity metrics.

What sets them apart: Belkins stands out through the depth of their research-driven approach. Each campaign begins with intensive ideal customer profile analysis and prospect research, ensuring every outreach interaction is targeted, relevant, and personalized. Their team blends human expertise with technology to craft messaging that consistently achieves above-average email open and response rates, translating into a steady stream of high-quality appointments for their clients’ sales teams.

Core capabilities:

B2B lead generation and prospecting

Appointment setting and calendar management

Email outreach and cold email campaigns

LinkedIn outreach and social selling

Ideal customer profile development

CRM enrichment and data management

Sales development representative (SDR) outsourcing

Best for: B2B companies — especially in technology, SaaS, professional services, and healthcare — looking to build consistent, high-quality sales pipeline through personalized outbound outreach without the cost and time of building an in-house SDR team.

6. Alorica

Why they rank high: Alorica’s sales practice combines traditional outbound capabilities with modern digital sales channels, making them particularly effective for omnichannel sales strategies.

What sets them apart: Strong integration between voice, chat, email, and social selling channels. Growing investment in AI-powered sales enablement tools.

Core capabilities:

Multi-channel sales campaigns

Inbound sales conversion

Lead generation and nurturing

Product launch support

Market research and intelligence

Best for: Consumer brands executing omnichannel sales strategies and requiring seamless integration across multiple touchpoints.

7. Startek

Why they rank high: Startek delivers strong sales outsourcing capabilities with a focus on customer journey optimization, ensuring sales efforts align with broader customer experience strategy.

What sets them apart: Integrated approach connecting sales with onboarding and early lifecycle support to drive better retention and expansion outcomes.

Core capabilities:

Sales and customer acquisition

Lead generation and qualification

Customer onboarding programs

Upsell and cross-sell services

Win-back campaigns

Best for: Organizations prioritizing seamless transitions from sales through onboarding and seeking to optimize early customer lifecycle experiences.

8. TaskUs

Why they rank high: TaskUs brings a tech-forward approach to sales outsourcing, particularly strong in serving high-growth technology companies and digital-native brands.

What sets them apart: Deep understanding of modern sales technologies and go-to-market strategies for SaaS, fintech, and e-commerce companies. Strong in supporting product-led growth models.

Core capabilities:

Inside sales for tech companies

Sales development teams and qualification

Customer expansion programs

Sales operations support

Revenue operations consulting

Best for: Fast-growing technology companies and digital businesses requiring partners who understand modern sales methodologies and tools.

9. Sales Focus Inc.

Why they rank high: Sales Focus Inc. (SFI) has built a reputation over more than two decades as a specialist in designing, launching, and managing dedicated outsourced sales teams with a highly customized, hands-on approach that distinguishes them from larger, more process-rigid competitors.

What sets them apart: SFI’s model centers on building fully dedicated, branded sales teams that operate as a seamless extension of a client’s own organization. Rather than assigning clients to shared agent pools, SFI recruits, trains, and manages teams entirely focused on one client’s product or service — ensuring deep product knowledge, brand alignment, and accountability at every level of the engagement.

Core capabilities:

Dedicated outsourced field and inside sales teams

B2B and B2C sales program design and launch

Sales territory planning and management

Sales recruiting, onboarding, and training

Performance management and coaching

CRM integration and sales reporting

Competitive market analysis and go-to-market strategy

Best for: Mid-market and growth-stage companies that require a fully dedicated, white-glove outsourced sales team built around their specific product, brand, and customer base — particularly those entering new markets or launching new product lines without existing sales infrastructure.

10. memoryBlue

Why they rank high: memoryBlue is a leading technology sales development firm that combines high-quality SDR outsourcing with a distinctive talent development model, helping B2B technology companies build pipeline while simultaneously cultivating the next generation of in-house sales professionals.

What sets them apart: Unique hire-back model — memoryBlue recruits and trains emerging sales talent, deploys them as dedicated SDRs for client engagements, and offers clients the option to hire top performers directly at the engagement’s conclusion. This creates both exceptional SDR quality today and a natural talent pipeline for client organizations over the long term.

Core capabilities:

Technology-focused SDR outsourcing and inside sales development

Outbound prospecting and lead generation for B2B tech companies

Multi-channel outbound campaigns (email, phone, LinkedIn)

SDR talent development, coaching, and placement

Sales cadence design and buyer engagement strategy

Best for: B2B technology companies seeking high-quality sales development representation, particularly those looking to generate pipeline now while also building a talent pipeline of trained SDRs they can eventually hire directly into their sales organization.

11. SalesHive

Why they rank high: SalesHive combines AI-powered technology with experienced human SDRs to deliver scalable outbound sales development, making it a go-to partner for B2B companies focused on pipeline acceleration.

What sets them apart: Proprietary AI platform (Platforma) automates prospecting and email sequencing while a dedicated SDR team executes outreach, offering a unique blend of tech-driven efficiency and human touch at scale.

Core capabilities:

• AI-powered outbound prospecting

• Cold email and multi-channel outreach

• SDR team management and coaching

• Appointment setting and pipeline generation

• CRM integration and reporting

Best for: B2B companies of all sizes looking to outsource outbound sales development and scale pipeline generation quickly using a technology-enabled SDR model.

12. IBEX Global

Why they rank high: IBEX offers cost-effective sales outsourcing solutions with strong focus on measurable ROI and performance-based pricing models.

What sets them apart: Willingness to structure deals around performance metrics and revenue outcomes rather than traditional per-seat pricing.

Core capabilities:

Outbound sales campaigns

Inbound sales conversion

Appointment setting

Lead verification and qualification

Customer retention programs

Best for: Mid-market companies seeking cost-effective sales outsourcing with flexible engagement models and performance-based pricing.

13. HGS (Hinduja Global Solutions)

Why they rank high: HGS delivers comprehensive sales solutions with particular strength in transformational programs that redesign sales processes and capabilities.

What sets them apart: Strong consulting approach to sales transformation, combining process optimization with technology enablement and change management.

Core capabilities:

Sales transformation consulting

Inside sales programs

Digital sales enablement

Sales operations improvement

Performance analytics and optimization

Best for: Organizations undergoing significant sales transformation and requiring a partner who can combine strategic consulting with operational execution.

14. CIENCE

Why they rank high: CIENCE Technologies has redefined the SDR-as-a-service model by combining deeply skilled human sales development representatives with a proprietary technology platform, delivering a uniquely data-driven and scalable approach to outbound lead generation and pipeline development.

What sets them apart: CIENCE’s people-as-a-service (PaaS) model pairs trained, specialized SDRs with GO Data, their robust B2B intelligence database, and GO Show, a website visitor identification platform. This technology-human hybrid approach enables highly targeted, multi-touch outbound campaigns that drive engagement across channels while providing clients with actionable intelligence about their target accounts and inbound website traffic.

Core capabilities:

Outbound SDR programs and lead generation

Multi-channel sales prospecting (email, phone, LinkedIn, paid)

B2B data research and enrichment

Website visitor identification and intent data

Appointment setting and pipeline development

Account-based marketing (ABM) support

Sales technology consulting and stack optimization

Best for: B2B companies seeking a scalable, technology-augmented outsourced SDR solution that goes beyond simple appointment setting to deliver deeper pipeline intelligence, account insights, and multi-channel engagement across their target market.

15. Callbox

Why they rank high: Callbox is a proven leader in international B2B lead generation and appointment setting, with more than two decades of experience helping companies across North America, APAC, and EMEA build consistent sales pipelines through a disciplined multi-channel outreach methodology.

What sets them apart: Callbox’s proprietary Pipeline CRM and marketing automation platform, combined with their multi-touch, multi-channel approach — spanning voice, email, LinkedIn, web, and chat — gives clients a coordinated outreach engine that maximizes prospect engagement at every stage of the funnel. Their global delivery footprint and multilingual capabilities make them particularly effective for companies targeting diverse geographic markets simultaneously.

Core capabilities:

Multi-channel B2B lead generation and appointment setting

Account-based marketing (ABM) campaigns

Database building, profiling, and enrichment

Event marketing and webinar registration support

Pipeline CRM and marketing automation

Multilingual sales outreach and global market coverage

Sales and marketing alignment programs

Best for: B2B companies — particularly in technology, logistics, financial services, and healthcare — that need a proven, technology-supported multi-channel outreach partner to generate qualified appointments and accelerate pipeline growth across multiple markets and geographies.

Selecting the right sales outsourcing company requires careful evaluation of your specific business context, growth objectives, and operational requirements. Here are a few critical factors to assess:

1. Strategic vs. tactical focus: Tactical providers excel at executing defined playbooks — lead generation, appointment setting, inside sales — while strategic partners bring consultative capabilities that continuously refine sales approaches based on performance data, market feedback, and evolving business objectives.

2. Performance measurement and accountability: Leading sales outsourcing companies tie their success to your success through outcome-based KPIs, performance-based pricing models, and transparent reporting and analytics. Avoid providers who focus solely on activity metrics (cold calls made, emails sent) rather than business outcomes like sales pipeline growth and conversion rates.

3. Technology and data capabilities: Modern sales outsourcing requires sophisticated technology stacks. Can the provider integrate seamlessly with your existing sales technology stack while bringing their own innovation?

4. Industry expertise and vertical specialization: Sales approaches vary dramatically across industries. Prioritize providers with proven track records in your specific industry vertical.

5. Scalability and flexibility: Revenue growth is rarely linear. Your sales outsourcing firm should offer rapid scaling capabilities for seasonal demands or market opportunities, flexible resource models to complement internal teams, and program design flexibility to test new approaches for long-term success.

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