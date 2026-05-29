Customer Strategist Journal: Time is ticking to get CX right

You know the action movie scene – a ticking briefcase full of wires. The heroes manage to open it and are faced with a decision. With the clock counting down in their faces, they need to cut the right wires to stop the clock before everything explodes. Time is of the essence, and without the right expertise, resources, and a little bit of luck, kaboom.

Today’s customer experience feels a lot like that ticking briefcase. CX leaders are expected to be experts and move fast when it comes to new technology, AI adoption, changing customer needs, and cost reduction. Or else.

Or else customers will get fed up and move on. Costs will skyrocket. Employee attrition will rise. Performance will drop. Brand and product reputation will suffer. In other words, kaboom.

The state of CX right now is full of contradictions. It’s exciting and full of anxiety. It’s digital-first and powered by humans. It’s about getting back to basics while creating entirely new business models.

The cover story in the Spring 2026 issue of the Customer Strategist Journal provides a playbook for how to navigate seven foundational shifts facing the industry today. Devices are becoming autonomous, customers want AI and humans, trust and brand authenticity overtake marketing and advertising, and expert associates are table stakes. These are just some of the wires in today’s CX briefcase.

We also hear from Capital One Auto CEO Sanjiv Yajnik about innovation and adaptability, explore new metrics and data strategy for the AI age, and examine what’s next for CX in the retail and healthcare sectors.

The industry is under pressure to meet the moment. If you understand the danger and have the expertise to turn crisis into opportunity to shut off the ticking clock, you will emerge a true hero to your customers and your business.

Enjoy the issue!

Sincerely,

Elizabeth Glagowski

Editor-in-Chief